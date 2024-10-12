Former Real Madrid boss warns Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe centre-forward of France and Rea Madrid sitting on the bench prior the friendly match between France and Canada at Nouveau Stade Bordeaux on June 9, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello has joined the growing debate over Kylian Mbappe’s start at the club.

Los Blancos ended their long running push to sign the France captain back in June as he completed a free transfer to the Spanish capital.

Despite struggling to score in his opening games, Mbappe’s form has since picked up, with six goals in his last eight appearances.

However, the October international break has brought with it more unwanted attention, after Mbappe opted against a call up for Les Bleus.

The 25-year-old is reportedly undergoing extra fitness work in Madrid, following an injury, and a disrupted preseason campaign.

Capello has since spoken out on Mbappe with the Italian hinting at his view of distractions and attitude being a concern for the striker.

“When a big star goes to Real Madrid, he has to understand he has to work like any other player. At Real Madrid, there’s not one star, but many”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

Mbappe is expected to be back to close to full fitness when Real Madrid return to La Liga action at Celta Vigo on October 19.