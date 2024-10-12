One player who will be glad to see the end of the October international break is Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s decision not to join up for France duty for their UEFA Nations League double header against Israel and Belgium continues to cause controversy.

His participation in Real Madrid’s final game before the break raised doubts over the severity of the injury which forced him to opt against a call up.

The story stretches back a conversation between Mbappe and France boss Didier Deschamps, where a rest period was agreed for the 25-year-old.

However, his continued role at club level is rumoured to have annoyed Deschamps, who was under the impression his captain was not fully fit.

Mbappe has received support from the Les Bleus squad, despite reports he travelled to Sweden for a party during the Israel win, but club and international teammate Eduardo Camavinga has rejected rumours of frustration towards the striker.

“Everything is going well for him in Madrid. He speaks Spanish well, which made his arrival easier. He’s a simple and humble person”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s acclimatised to the dressing room quickly, everyone likes him.

“He’s making waves in Spain. He has scored a lot of goals and I think he will continue like this.”