Chelsea captain Reece James considering Barcelona move – report

Barcelona are expected to move for a new right-back in 2025. They sounded out numerous targets for the position during the summer, but their financial woes made it impossible for anyone to be signed – provided that they finally return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule in the coming months, an opportunity to strengthen should present itself.

Jules Kounde is Barcelona’s current first-choice right-back, although he could end up being moved back centrally. If this were to happen, a top signing could be targeted, and according to FootballTransfers, one of the players that could be available is Chelsea captain Reece James.

The report claims that James is considering a move away from Chelsea, and joining a team that plays in a warmer climate would be the desired destination. His agent is already sounding out possible destinations, and Barcelona is one of the clubs that have been linked.

James would be a sensational signing for Barcelona, provided that he can actually keep himself it. It would be a big risk, and the likelihood is that Chelsea would not make it easy for him to leave anyway. Taking this into account, it perhaps would not be the wisest move, especially with Kounde now comfortable at right-back.