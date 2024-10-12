Barcelona to address problem position in 2025 as Hansi Flick outlines plan for this season

Barcelona’s goalkeeping situation has been under the microscope in the last 12-15 months. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has had several high-profile errors, while Inaki Pena has also flattered to deceive when called upon. The former is now out for the remainder of this season, and his replacement is Wojciech Szczesny.

Ronald Araújo will have it difficult to regain his spot in the starting XI once he's been recovered. The Iñigo Martínez – Pau Cubarsí duo is very much to Hansi Flick Flick's liking. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 12, 2024

Szczesny is expected to be available for next weekend’s match against Alaves, and according to Relevo, Hansi Flick’s idea is for the Polish stopper to be his number one as soon as he is deemed fit enough to play. This would mean that Pena would return to being a backup option.

Pena’s prominence is set to decrease further too. As per the report, Barcelona intend to sign a new ‘keeper in 2025, whether that be in January or the summer. When this happens, there would be a strong chance for Pena to be moved on, as Ter Stegen is tied down on a long-term contract until 2028.

It remains to be seen who Barcelona sign, but it’s clear that Pena is no longer being backed. Ter Stegen will surely return to being number one when he’s back next season, although whoever is signed could have a chance to succeed him.