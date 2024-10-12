Barcelona will end their ongoing contract payments to Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in 2025.

Despite the trio no longer playing for La Blaugrana, with all three finding a new home together at Inter Miami, money remains owed to them.

All three players deferred contract payments during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow for financial cutbacks to be made.

However, the trio have since enacted agreements for outstanding wages to be paid, as part of Barcelona’s fiscal rebuild.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, all final payments will be completed by the end of the 2024/25 season, to remove a financial burden from the club’s hierarchy.

The final outlay is not classed as a current expenditure, as the figures were included in the club accounts for 2020/21, which brought the club’s losses up to €481m.

It will not impact Barcelona’s spending power directly in the coming months but will ensure the transfer belt remains tight in Catalonia.