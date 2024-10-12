Barcelona devise plan to ensure player starts El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid

Barcelona are expected to have several players back from injury after the international break. Gavi is primed for a comeback after 11 months out with an ACL tear, while Fermin Lopez is also set for a return after back-to-back muscular problems in his knee. The final player that should be returning is Dani Olmo, who has bee out since last month’s Catalan derby victory against Girona.

Players do not require personal trainers anymore because Hansi Flick's training sessions are so intense that complementary work is no longer needed. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 12, 2024

Olmo has proven himself to be a key player for Barcelona since signing from RB Leipzig in the summer. He’s only made three appearances, but he has scored in each of those (vs Rayo Vallecano, Real Valladolid and Girona). His return is eagerly anticipated, especially with Ferran Torres having now been struck down.

As per MD, Barcelona intend to take it easy with Olmo. The idea is for him to not start against either Sevilla or Bayern Munich – rather, those matches will be used to build up his sharpness ahead of El Clasico. Provided that he suffers no setbacks, he would start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s clear that Olmo is a nailed starter for Barcelona when he is fit, so having him available to face Real Madrid is a must. The key from now until then is ensuring that he suffers no setbacks in his recovery.