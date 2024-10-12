Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed to have shown summer interest in AC Milan midfielder

Barcelona were very active in the transfer market over the summer, although their financial woes meant that only Dani Olmo could be signed as a first team player – Wojciech Szczesny has since joined, although his arrival has only come about because of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s season-ending knee injury.

Defensive midfielders were considered by the Catalan giants, especially as Oriol Romeu’s departure appeared to leave Hansi Flick short of options – he had been, although the return of Frenkie de Jong (and the impending one of Gavi) means that Barcelona are now well-covered in the position.

As per MD, one player that Barcelona were interested in during the summer was Tijjani Reijnders – this was confirmed by the AC Milan midfielder’s father.

“I only had direct contact with Barcelona, talking to the technical director, Deco. I even checked his profile picture to make sure it really was him. It is clear that we are flattered by Barcelona’s interest.”

Reijnders is a very impressive player, and he would have suited Flick’s system at Barcelona. However, missing out on him is not a big deal, as there are many capable players already at the club.

