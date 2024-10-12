Atletico Madrid sensation rejects opportunity to sign for Real Madrid

Last month, Atletico Madrid called up Ruben Gomez, who was 14 at the time, to the first team during the first international break of the season. He made a positive impression on Diego Simeone, and already, big things are expected of him.

It’s not only Atleti that see Gomez as a top talent. Real Madrid have also been following him, and with the two clubs’ non-aggression pact now broken, there has been an approach from the reigning La Liga and European champions, as revealed by Relevo.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Real Madrid tried to ‘steal’ 15-year-old Ruben Gomez from Atlético Madrid, but the player himself REJECTED them several times. He is happy at Atlético and has no plans to leave. Real Madrid will continue to try signing him. [🎖️: @marqoss & @Rodra10_97, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/NmwuNImM12 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 12, 2024

However, the report also states that Gomez has rejected the advances made by Real Madrid. For the time being at least, the teenager is very happy to remain at Atleti, although Los Blancos officials are expected to continue keeping tabs on his development.

Because of this, it’s likely that Real Madrid will try again for Gomez, especially if his development continues at an upward trajectory. With this in mind, he could end up being fast-tracked by Atletico Madrid.