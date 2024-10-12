Arsenal star confirmed to be on Barcelona’s transfer radar for 2025

Barcelona have started to consider possible signings for the 2025 summer transfer window. In recent years, they have looked to utilise the free agent market, and given the plethora of high-quality players that are due to run out of contract at the end of the season, club bosses will surely look to use it again.

Ronald Araújo will have it difficult to regain his spot in the starting XI once he's been recovered. The Iñigo Martínez – Pau Cubarsí duo is very much to Hansi Flick Flick's liking. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 12, 2024

Relevo have listed two of these players that are on Barcelona’s radar. The first is Thomas Partey, whose future at Arsenal is looking increasingly unclear – the former Atletico Madrid midfielder could be a consideration if someone like Frenkie de Jong were to leave in 2025, which is a possibility given his own contract situation.

Jonathan David is another player that Barcelona are keeping tabs on. Given that Robert Lewandowski will be 37 by the start of next season, he can no longer be relied upon to play every match. As such, a rotation option would be needed, and David would be a fantastic market opportunity.

Barcelona won’t be the only club interested in Partey and David, so they are bound to face steep competition. Their financial situation could make it difficult to compete, although the lure of playing for them could be enough, as it has been for others in the past.