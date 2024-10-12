Al-Hilal determined to replace Neymar Junior with signing of Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent months, despite appearing very settled at Real Madrid. The Brazilian superstar has attracting strong interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and one of those is Al Hilal.

According to Marca, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions consider Vinicius to be a dream signing. Their desire would be to acquire his services during the 2025 summer transfer window, which is when Neymar Junior could end up leaving – the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain winger is out of contract in June.

Al Hilal bosses are no longer convinced about keeping Neymar at the club, which is why they are so desperate for him to be replaced by Vinicius. Despite this, neither Real Madrid nor the player himself are showing any signs of wanting to part ways anytime soon, so it would be a major surprise if he were to leave the Santiago Bernabeu – especially if Saudi Arabia was the destination.