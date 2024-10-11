Why Liverpool links to Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni are cold

Real Madrid have not had the most auspicious of starts to the season, without it being bad either, but plenty of questions have been asked of Los Blancos in the early running. In particular, without Toni Kroos, the midfield has shouldered plenty of the blame.

Perhaps none more so than Aurelien Tchouameni, who has come in for reasonably heavy criticism from the local press. The French midfielder has often been paired with Fede Valverde and one of Jude Bellingham or Luka Modric, but they have struggled to control games.

It has led to a number of links between Liverpool and Tchouameni of late, with the Reds one of Real Madrid’s fierce competitors for Tchouameni’s signature when he left Monaco. There has even been talk that he could be included in a potential deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However Matteo Moretto has underlined to Football España that he remains a key part of the Real Madrid project, and has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital. Carlo Ancelotti has been dealing with injuries, but has always used Tchouameni when fit, and his versatility is another point in his favour. As things stand, it looks like there is little chance of Tchouameni appearing in red at Anfield.