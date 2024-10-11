Two Valencia fans who were detained for protesting owner set to fly home from Singapore

Two Valencia fans who were arrested for protesting Peter Lim‘s ownership of the club are set to return home, after Singaporean police reinstated their passports.

The two fans, Dani Cuesta (34) and his wife who is not named (30), were detained by Singapore police on Tuesday. The pair were on their honeymoon in South-East Asia when they decided to post a ‘Lim Out’ sticker on the entrance of a hotel owned by Lim, report The Athletic. The 71-year-old billionaire is one of the wealthiest men in Singapore, and heads up the Meriton Holdings group that own the majority stake in Valencia.

The following day, Cuesta and his partner were arrested by the authorities, and had their passports confiscated. The were then given a formal warning and released without charges, and will fly back to Valencia at the first available opportunity, read a statement by from Cuesta’s family. The police refused to comment on the case.

Lim has been the subject of a virulent campaign against him from the Valencia fans over his management of the club, and the lack of money he has put into it over the last decade. Under his ownership, the club have sanitised some of their debts, but progress on the Nou Mestalla stadium has been all but halted, and Los Che have gone from a regular top-four contender to a side happy to finish in midtable.