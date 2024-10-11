Sevilla forward scouted by Juventus chief during international break

Sevilla have struggled to put goals away this season, as was the case last year, but one of their key threats has been Belgian forward Dodi Lukebakio. The pacy frontman was responsible for the winner in the Seville derby last weekend, and has been attracting attention from elsewhere.

Namely Turin. According to GdS, as carried by MD, Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli was in Rome on Thursday night at the Stadio Olimpico to witness a 2-2 draw in the Nations League between Belgium and the Azurri. One of the reasons was to see Lukebakio, who came on in the second half and played 22 minutes. Giuntoli was also scouting Wout Faes, Lois Openda and Zeno Debast for the Red Devils.

Sevilla would likely be open to a lucrative sale given their financial situation. Their early season start suggests that a challenge for European football will be tricky as it is, although losing Lukebakio would be a major blow for Garcia Pimienta. The 27-year-old arrived for €10m from Hertha Berlin last summer.