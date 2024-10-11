Ronald Koeman fuels Frenkie de Jong fitness fears at Barcelona – ‘Just playing was scary for him’

Barcelona are looking forward to good news after the international break, with hopes that their full midfield will be back in action, with Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo all expected back. Frenkie de Jong was another long absence that returned last week against Young Boys and then against Alaves, but Ronald Koeman says they are not out of the woods yet with his ankle injury.

The 27-year-old Dutchman has not been called up by Koeman for international duty this week, as he seeks to build fitness up. He featured for 24 minutes in total on his return after five months out of action, yet Koeman warned the media that he is still some way from full fitness.

“I spoke on the phone last week and, with all due respect, he is still too far away [from being fit enough]. He played a little and just that was scary for him. It was difficult for him.”

Pablo Gavi has been impressing a lot this week. Many players were amazed. "He goes for every ball", and "he's like a bull", those who've watched him say. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/9Gcf9cXIa4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 11, 2024

“Frenkie needs to find his rhythm and be in 100% shape and I think he still has some to go for that,” Koeman told Sport.

De Jong’s return has been long-awaited by Barcelona, after he suffered a relapse in June from an ankle problem in April. That initial injury was a third of last season on the same ankle for de Jong, who denied that he had been advised to have surgery on it in September. There was no return date given for his return, and Hansi Flick will no doubt be keen to avoid rushing him back.