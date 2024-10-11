Real Madrid could get six players back for Celta Vigo clash

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been suffering from injuries of late, with another series of fitness problems emerging after Los Blancos beat Villarreal 2-0 on Saturday. Dani Carvajal’s season-ending knee issue took the headlines, but Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Andriy Lunin were all nursing issues at the end of the clash.

However things are set to look up for Carlo Ancelotti. Young centre-back Jacobo Ramon is due to recover just in time for their trip to Celta Vigo to add extra depth on the bench, while Lunin will be back from a virus too. Thibaut Courtois has missed Real Madrid’s last two matches, and should be back in the line-up.

Militao traveled to Brazil to be assessed by their doctors, but should be back for the Balaidos clash, while Vinicius Junior should also be fit. The other option that is up in the air is Brahim Diaz. Sport say the Moroccan international is in the final stage of his recovery after returning to training, and may be back just in time too.

It is of course a crucial week for Real Madrid off the back of the international break, with Celta a tricky return to action, and Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona following at home the week after. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will not want to give Barcelona the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table on Sunday night either. They will still be without Carvajal, David Alaba and Dani Ceballos by the looks of things.