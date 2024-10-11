Kylian Mbappe sparks fury after missing France game to party in Sweden – report

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly missing France duty to get back into his best shape during the international break, but images have emerged that cast doubt on Mbappe’s focus.

The France captain picked up a thigh injury two weeks ago, but returned to play off the bench against Lille and Villarreal. The 25-year-old was then left out of the France squad for their Nations League clashes against Israel, which Les Bleus won 4-1 on Thursday night, and Belgium on Monday.

Swedish newspaper @Aftonbladet claim that Kylian Mbappe was living up the Stockholm nightlife on Thursday night, while France were playing Israel😬 #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/e2OkgvlsGl — Football España (@footballespana_) October 11, 2024

Mbappe is reportedly undergoing a mini-preseason to be back in top form after a strong but unspectacular start to life in the Spanish capital. Yet Swedish newspaper AftonBladet have published photos of the French superstar living it up in Stockholm while France were playing on Thursday night.

They say that Mbappe was spotted at restaurant Chez Jolie, before heading in a black van to enter in the back entrance of club V in the Stureplan area. The World Cup-winner was seen wearing a black jacket, hat and a mask, presumably to obscure his identity, but was recognised by some at the club, before heading to his private room in the club.

Mbappe has rarely been questioned on grounds of professionalism, and if he does have days off, then he is well within his rights to enjoy them as he pleases. However it will not go down too well in France that he is not only skipping international duty to prioritise his club form, but also is not exactly resting with his time off.

Image via Jimmy Wixtrom