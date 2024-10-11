Germany international on Real Madrid radar amid casting for specific role

Real Madrid were expecting to add a central defender this past summer to compensate for the long-term absence of David Alaba, and the exit of Nacho Fernandez in the middle of their backline. Having not managed to do so, they are now looking at their options for the position.

One of those, as has been reported in both Germany and Spain, is Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. The German international is out of contract next summer, and will be available to sign a precontract from the first of January. Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Tah is indeed amongst the options being considered by Real Madrid.

After a move to Bayern Munich fell through during the summer, Barcelona were initially linked with the 28-year-old, and the Catalans also remain interested in Tah. The Leverkusen centre-back looks almost certain to depart die Werkself in 2025, and all of Europe’s top clubs will no doubt be looking at him too.

Real Madrid are yet to make a definitive call on Tah, but are scouring the market. As an experienced free agent option, he certainly remains in line with recent transfer policy at the Santiago Bernabeu, and would follow in the footsteps of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.