Four right-back candidates named alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid’s sights

It is well documented that Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the rumours of a move to the Spanish capital have only grown in light of Dani Carvajal’s serious knee injury. With Lucas Vazquez already 33 too, Los Blancos are on the hunt for the future of their right-back position.

Alexander-Arnold is at the top of their shortlist, unsurprisingly, with the 25-year-old able to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January. Meanwhile Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro spoke positively about the prospect of a move to Madrid, and The Athletic say that Real Madrid have been compiling positive scouting reports on him for years. However they know that he will not be cheap, with Daniel Levy and a contract until 2028 to overcome.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong would be affordable with a €40m release clause, and is interested in a move to Spain too. It also works in his favour that he has been successful under Xabi Alonso, a potential future manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos appreciate his athleticism and attacking prowess.

Meanwhile Juanlu Sanchez was linked to Real Madrid last year, and is another who they have been tracking for some time. A final option noted is Real Sociedad’s Jon Aramburu, who is making his first claim on a starting spot at Anoeta, and has a contract until 2027. He also impressed for Venezuela at Copa America.

The trail has gone somewhat cold for Juanlu of late, but the interesting thing will be whether Real Madrid will move for a right-back in January. Carlo Ancelotti is set to meet with Florentino Perez about a move in the coming days to discuss that possibility, and it is not inconceivable that Vazquez is let go at the end of the contract with a younger option coming in during the winter, as well as Alexander-Arnold in the summer.