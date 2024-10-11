Excl: Real Madrid have made call on defensive signing

Real Madrid have been hurt severely by injuries over the last two seasons, and none more so in their backline, with Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba and now Dani Carvajal all suffering long-term injuries. It will push Los Blancos into action in the transfer market.

Matteo Moretto has exclusively revealed to Football España that Real Madrid are set on signing a central defender, and have made it an objective in the market. The uncertainty comes from whether that signing will come in the winter transfer window, or they will wait until the summer of 2025. They could also move for more than one central defender, although that too remains up in the air at this early stage.

Real Madrid were negotiating for Manchester United‘s Leny Yoro during the summer, and elected not to pursue an alternative after missing out on the teenager. Currently they have Jesus Vallejo, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao on their books, but the former is out of contract next summer, and Alaba is coming off a serious knee injury.