Carlo Ancelotti to meet with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to ask for January move

Real Madrid are again suffering from injuries in the first half of this season, but the issues have gotten even worse. David Alaba is not predicted to return until January, and Dani Carvajal being ruled out leaves just Lucas Vazquez as a natural alternative at right-back, leaving Carlo Ancelotti feeling a little threadbare at the back.

After Los Blancos’ victory against Villarreal, and with Carvajal’s injury being confirmed at the time as season-ending, Marca say that Carlo Ancelotti met with General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and Sporting Director Santiago Solari to discuss their options. The trio analysed their options in the academy and in the squad, going position by position where they are at in terms of injuries and strength in depth.

It is no secret anymore that Ancelotti feels his squad is one or two short after Leny Yoro went to Manchester United instead of the Spanish capital, and now the three of them are in agreement that the squad could do with being strengthened. They feel the objectives this season are in danger if they they do not act.

Ancelotti, Solari and Sanchez will meet with President Florentino Perez to encourage action in January, but the chief at Real Madrid is not convinced that they should move for anyone in the winter window. Rarely have Real Madrid done so in January, and he will take some convincing to change strategy.

Currently Real Madrid only have three centre-backs available in Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Jesus Vallejo, while Vazquez is their only right-back. It would certainly be an aberration to see a major club relying mostly on a single full-back to cover a position for the majority of a long season, and Vazquez is already 33 years of age. That said, Perez may point to last season, when improvisation was a friend to Ancelotti at times.

