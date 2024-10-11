Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to wear number 10 shirt for first time as Lionel Messi ‘selects’ him for Adidas

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal continues to astonish fans with his consistency and production this season, with a strong argument for their player of the season so far. Already during Euro 2024 he took a step up, providing magical moments on the biggest stage.

He will be rewarded by Spain in the upcoming internationals against Denmark and Serbia with the number 10 shirt. La Roja announced their shirt numbers for the upcoming Nations League clashes, and with Dani Olmo missing through injury, the 17-year-old will wear the number 10.

There had been some speculation that Lamine Yamal would take on Lionel Messi’s number 10 at Barcelona this summer, with Ansu Fati’s future up in the air, but he ended up wearing the number 17 shirt, which Messi also wore before he inherited Ronaldinho’s number 10.

🤔 ¿Qué dorsales habrán elegido los nuestros? Estos son los números que lucirán en la espalda los jugadores de la @SEFutbol ante Dinamarca y Serbia. ℹ️ https://t.co/jDSh9VRekN#NationsLeague | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/KHdprTIJPc — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 11, 2024

Meanwhile the Argentine superstar announced that 10 Adidas athletes would be wearing special Messi +10 boots, as part of their latest promotional campaign, report MD. Vicky Lopez, who also plays for Barcelona, was also selected, as was US teen prodigy Cavan Sullivan, and future Manchester City starlet Claudio Echeverri.