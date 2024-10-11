Barcelona financial document reveals ‘secret signing’

Barcelona announced the results of their annual accounts last week, including losses of over €90m for the year, in no small part due to the non-payment of the economic lever sales of Barca Vision. The Blaugrana are set to put their accounts to the members to vote on next Saturday.

The Catalan giants have also sent a 90-page document to members explaining their financial results ahead of their Gerneral Assembly, so they are fully informed about the ongoings at the club. The document includes details that Sergio Aguero is suing the club for €3m in unpaid wages, while Ousmane Dembele’s agents are also claiming the club owe them €10m for French winger’s move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

Ronald Araújo: "It's a dream to be at this club. I've been here for 5 years and I hope there will be many more." @BarcaOneFCB pic.twitter.com/9vhlkckT4I — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 11, 2024

The Athletic also explain that the accounts reveal a ‘secret signing’ for Barcelona. The Blaugrana have spent €1.7m on a player that has not been announced yet, which they claim is Senegalese starlet Ibrahim Diarra. The 17-year-old is due to move to Barcelona at the start of 2025, joining Barca Atletic once he becomes an adult. He currently plays for Academie Africa Foot, where he has developed, and caught Barcelona’s eye at the under-17 World Cup last year.

Barcelona had been rumoured to have settled a deal for Diarra previously, but there was no mention of a fee up until now. The Blaugrana have also recruited Ghanaian left-back David Oduro in recent months from Accra Lions, and are now looking at Malian talent Mbaye Coulibaly.