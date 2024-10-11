Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez forced to move out of house due royal affair paparazzi

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez and his partner Emilia Ferrero have left their first home in Madrid due to the constant attention surrounding the property from paparazzi.

The Argentine forward had arrived in the Spanish capital in August, and moved into a property to the north of Madrid, in a upmarket town called Boadilla del Monte. However according to Sport, Alvarez has been forced to move to another property in the area.

The reason being is that paparazzi have been camped outside of their house for much of the last month. It was discovered that it used to be the venue of extra-marital relations between Barbara Rey and former King Juan Carlos I, who is now living in Saudi Arabia. Photos of Rey and Juan Carlos emerged from the property earlier this summer, and having not been able to find peace from the press, Ferrero and Alvarez decided to end their lease.

The World Cup-winner has not ha the easiest start to life at the Metropolitano, scoring three goals in his opening 11 appearances for Los Colchoneros. He is tipped to become their star man in the coming years though, taking over the mantle from Antoine Griezmann.