21-year-old winger agrees terms on new four-year deal amid Barcelona interest

Celta Vigo have seen their productive academy system become important again under Claudio Giraldez, and one of the beneficiaries has been the 21-year-old Hugo Alvarez. The left-winger will sign a new deal with the club.

Officially, his deal runs until 2025, a situation that has attracted the interest of Barcelona and Villarreal, but had an agreement to extend until 2027. Now Relevo say that this agreement has been extended further until 2028, and will increase his release clause on top of that, no doubt in exchange for more money. They say the presence of Giraldez has been key to reaching an agreement, and teammates Hugo Sotelo and Damian in central midfield will also extend until 2028.

Alvarez has had a strong start to the season this year at Balaidos, starting seven of Celta’s nine games, and featuring in all of them. The academy product has also contributed a goal and an assist to Celta’s cause. He has also earned a call-up to the Spain under-21 side this international break.