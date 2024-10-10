Wojciech Szczesny singles out new Barcelona teammate for praise

Wojciech Szczesny will soon be hoping to make his Barcelona debut, having signed last week on a deal until the end of the season. He’s enjoying his early days in Catalonia, and as well as using the opportunity to regain match sharpness, he has also been able to observe his new teammates.

Barcelona are keeping an eye on left-back Álvaro Carreras, who is impressing at Benfica. Carreras spent his youth career at Real Madrid, later moved to Manchester United, and eventually joined the Portuguese side. @ojogo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 10, 2024

One player in particular that has caught Szczesny’s eye is Pau Cubarsi. As per MD, he admitted to being taken aback by the teenage defender.

“Cubarsi has been impressive for me. After watching him on television, I expected him to be a modern type of elegant defender with the ball, but softer. When you see him live, he’s actually not soft at all and makes very good decisions. Of course he is good with the ball because his technical quality is very high, but his defensive qualities are very high as well. I look forward to partnering with him. I was very impressed.”

Szczesny was also asked about Lamine Yamal, although he felt no need to add to what has already been said about the Barcelona sensation.

“There is no need to talk about Lamine Yamal, it makes no sense. I know Yamal but the defence plays very differently from what I’m used to, he’s impressed me a lot. I look forward to creating a strong and good connection with them.”