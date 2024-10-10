Trent Alexander-Arnold meeting with Liverpool scheduled for this week ‘up in the air’ as Real Madrid wait

Liverpool captain Trent Alexander-Arnold remains one of the major question marks not just at Anfield, but at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next summer. Out of contract next summer, Alexander-Arnold has been non-committal when speaking about his future, with Real Madrid highly interested in the 25-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold was scheduled to hold discussions with Liverpool this week, but Onda Cero have revealed that it is no longer certain that those talks will take place, describing the situation as ‘up in the air’. Meanwhile earlier in the week, Cadena SER reported that the belief at Real Madrid is that if Alexander-Arnold resists Liverpool’s charm offensive and subsequent offers, then he will be wearing white next season.

It is worth mentioning that this situation is occurring with veteran starter Dani Carvajal ruled out for the next year after suffering a serious knee injury. Their only natural alternative is another veteran in 33-year-old Lucas Vazquez, and it will be a large demand for him to take over the majority of starting duties. Los Blancos were considering their future at the position already, but those plans may be brought forward now.