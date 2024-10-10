The strange situation which could see Carlo Ancelotti giving lessons to Diego Simeone on management

While La Liga managers may be grateful for the international break to give them space to breathe, not all of them will have the weekend off. With coaches needing to renew their UEFA Pro Licences, they will have to attend seminars on coaching this weekend.

Relevo report that managers will have the option to either attend 15 hours of learning over the Saturday or Sunday, or spread out the learning over the Friday too with some online sessions. Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone, Athletic Club’s Ernesto Valverde, Osasuna’s Vicente Moreno and Garcia Pimienta at Sevilla are four of La Liga’s managers that are required to renew their licences this year.

🚨🔴⚪️ BREAKING – Atlético Madrid official statement confirms they will be appealing the punishment received post-derby: “Atlético de Madrid reiterates its condemnation of the incidents that occurred during the match against Real Madrid. Our club maintains a zero-tolerance… pic.twitter.com/zZ3QGVogVY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 9, 2024

Meanwhile Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to attend as a lecturer, meaning his licence will be automatically renewed. It does lead to the curious situation where the Italian will be presenting about the process of coaching to some of his colleagues.

Barcelona never specified Pau Víctor's release clause, but it's €100m. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 10, 2024

Only managers who have done their licences with the RFEF in Spain will have to complete the renewal this weekend, which occurs every three years. The likes of Hansi Flick at Barcelona will have to renewe his licence in Germany. Several others also trained in the United Kingdom.

While Garcia Pimienta is a relative newcomer at La Liga level compared to his peers, the likes of Ancelotti and Simeone will all be highly familiar with each other after many years of competing against one another.