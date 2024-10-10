The complicated contract situation of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente explained

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente was not the most Hollywood appointment when he replaced Lusi Enrique, but certainly has proved his worth, delivering Spain’s first major international trophy since the golden generation won Euro 2012. However his current contract does not reflect that.

De la Fuente signed a two-year deal with the Royal Spanish Football Federation in 2022, with an option for two more, and that option was executed before his contract ran durintg the Euros. That extension increased his salary to around €1m per annum, which is notably less than his predecessors, and less than then President Luis Rubiales promised him. Despite comments earlier in the week that it was “not normal” that he was “without a contract,” de la Fuente is still under contract with La Roja.

Since, interim President Pedro Rocha tried to prepare a new deal for de la Fuente, but he was then suspended. Outside of Rocha’s leadership, there have only been caretaker committees in charge in order to continue the day-to-day operations, with Rocha’s battle for the presidency ongoing.

Ultimately, Cadena Cope say that de la Fuente is not content with his contract as it is, but the Federation will not hand him a new one until a new president is installed. The key reason being that a temporary committee does not have the power to take decisions on his employment.

Given it has been over a year since Rubiales left his role though, de la Fuente’s frustration and concern is understandable. At 63 years of age, the Spain job is likely his last opportunity to earn big money, and with little guarantee the presidency will be resolved any time soon, then it may seem to him as if that chance is slipping away. In addition, there are no guarantees he will be in charge beyond the 2026 World Cup, despite his success.