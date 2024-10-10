COLUMN: Squad Tetris – New Foundations at La Ceramica, Marcelino Garcia Toral and Villarreal

In 2024, the market says flow more than it says freeze, and teams must be ready to change themselves in small or big ways more often than ever. While things are easier said than done (see Almeria 2023/24), a stable and versatile squad with pieces complementing each other to create a meaningful whole is certainly the way to go. Premier League sides have played this game of squad Tetris at the highest stakes so far in the 2020s, with La Liga among other European leagues initially being forced into a more conservative gambit.

But with Javier Tebas announcing further relaxation in economic cost controls for the 2024/25, season well-organised clubs in Spain were provided with the opportunity unlock new levels of squad Tetris. Over at La Ceramica, the Villarreal board has finally laid their cards on the table in the transfer window. Fans and board alike will be excited to see what eventual mosaic Marcelino creates with brand-new pieces to play with.

The timing seems to be most apt for them; changes were overdue as they stumbled through the 2023/24 season. Then manager Quique Setien was able to raise the attacking floor of the side, but the pragmatic intent that had characterised their best years and performances under Unai Emery had disappeared like fragile mist. It wasn’t all Setien – the defence badly needed upgrades, while the attack needed depth and versatility.

When current manager Marcelino Garcia Toral entered in November 2023, the inertia bled across the rest of the season, and he did face similar problems. But a newly rejuvenated, freshly stacked Groguets at the beginning of this year has seen them collect serious momentum in the league, with plenty of fun, flashy, and open-ended football on offer. Marcelino has gone on the aggressive in Spain, with Villarreal scoring the third-most goals in La Liga behind Barcelona and Real Madrid after 9 games. Much of this has to do with a new look frontline, which will be overviewed first.

As with his much-loved Valencia from years ago, to break open the vintage, Villarreal relies on simple fundamentals of circulation in first phase, with associative qualities shining through fluid counter attacks in the final phase. In many ways, it’s hardly surprising to see the new names fit in, play their part, and have their specific qualities increase the team’s attacking potential.

In attack, tall, commanding striker Thierno Barry (21), tricky winger Nicolas Pepe (29), and the versatile Ayoze Perez (31) have all been added to the ranks. Ayoze in particular has hit the ground running, with 6 goals in 7 games, with late winners against Sevilla, Espanyol, and RCD Mallorca to boot. The other two continue to be crucial unique profiles in the mix, providing superb competition for the likes of Gerard Moreno, Ilias Akhomach, and Yeremy Pino. Marcelino has clinched multiple victories late into the matchup, with substitutions involving these options proving crucial in changing the orientation of the game.

12 – Álex Baena 🇪🇸 es el jugador de las cinco grandes ligas europeas que más asistencias ha facilitado en 2024 (12). Compañero. @VillarrealCF #VillarrealCF 💛 pic.twitter.com/VbEM3xRNOM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2024

The crown jewel of the entire orchestra is Alex Baena – the perfect link between midfield and attack. Over the last two years, the Spaniard has developed into one of Europe’s most menacing between-the-lines creative forces, and has not shown any signs of slowing down from his form last year (which included a Euros and Olympics double). Last season’s assist leader has kept it running, adding 5 assists in 7 games, while also cementing his status as direct/indirect set-piece taker for the club along the way.

In the double pivot, midfield veteran Dani Parejo has been paired most frequently with Santi Comesana, whose years with Andoni Iraola at Rayo Vallecano translate beautifully into a stable anchor role for the Yellows. The perfect foil for Parejo, who remains classy as ever in executing first and second phase duties in build-up. Pape Gueye is the other notable addition in the midfield – another profile that, like Comesana, combines physicality and technique but is still acclimatising to the Spanish game. Ramon Terrats is the final shout here – a wonderful talent to keep an eye on as the games go by, one we should see more of when Marcelino’s hand is forced in rotation.

Finally, long-pending defensive issues have at least been addressed, if not entirely solved yet. Signings range from known names such as Eric Bailly (30) and Diego Conde (25) between the sticks, to the wily Sergi Cardona from Las Palmas at fullback. Logan Costa (23) and Willy Kambwalla (19) have been invested in from abroad, for when a Raul Albiol-shaped gap in the squad eventually appears. But there’s much work yet to be done in the defensive aspect. Mirroring their goal tally, they also have conceded the third most goals in the season so far.

The signings at the back aren’t immediate floor-raisers, and a lot of the responsibility in the backline is still on the 39-year-old Albiol. Besides, Parejo’s lack of coverage without the ball creates slight problems when he is stretched out across a full game. Errors at the back are not uncommon, and Marcelino has to quickly consider whether the team should orient itself towards seeking blood (a la Girona 23/24) or seeking control.

The last time the top four were a set of four consistent sides in Spain was when Julen Lopetegui managed Sevilla, making a habit of finishing in the top bracket with an effortless possession-oriented system. Since Lopetegui left, the balance has been disrupted, and many squads have gained and lost ground in their efforts to climb the upper rungs. I think Villarreal has played a wonderful round of Tetris in the transfer window. Slotting the new pieces around the existing core has been Marcelino’s task ever since. So far, things look exciting.