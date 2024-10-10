Report: Real Madrid willing to include €80m star in swap deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are planning a high-profile move to secure Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and could be prepared to test the Reds by including star midfielder as part of the deal..

Los Blancos are considering including midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni as part of a player-plus-cash deal, according to Fichajes.

With Alexander-Arnold entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool, Real Madrid see an opportunity to bring the English defender to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Given Liverpool’s need for midfield reinforcements, offering Tchouaméni could make the deal more appealing to the Premier League club.

While the Spanish giants have ruled out the inclusion of forward Rodrygo in any negotiations, they are open to discussing the possibility of sending Tchouaméni to Anfield.

The French midfielder, who joined Madrid in 2022 for a substantial fee of €80 million, has been an important player for Los Blancos, featuring in 38 matches across all competitions last season. His versatility has been a key asset, as he filled in as a centre-back on 10 occasions when needed.

Despite being a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s XI, Madrid could be willing to part with Tchouaméni if it helps them secure Alexander-Arnold.

Signing the Liverpool defender would significantly strengthen Real Madrid’s defence, particularly after Dani Carvajal’s long-term injury left a gap in the right-back position.

However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would consider letting go of one of their most influential players, even with the prospect of receiving a top-quality midfielder like Tchouaméni in return.

If this deal materialises, it could become one of the most significant transfers.