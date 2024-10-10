Real Madrid join Arsenal and Barcelona in pursuit of Senegalese teenager

Undoubtedly there has been a concerted effort from Europe’s giants to increase their presence in Africa and improve scouting of young African talent, and the latest name on the radar of Spain’s top clubs is Baye Coulibaly. The 18-year-old is part of an impressive generation of Senegalese talent, and is already playing for their under-20 side.

Coulibaly, a talented central midfielder, moved to NK Kustosija in Croatia in February, costing them €500k from Etoiles Mande. MD say that Barcelona were close to signing him in the summer, but did not take the final step, and are still watching him. Meanwhile the DM in England say that Arsenal are also looking at Coulibaly, and now Real Madrid have started looking at him. Head Scout Juni Calafat is aware of his ability.

The teenage talent also made the jump from Senegal to Europe landing in Kustosija as central defender Mikayil Faye, who spent last season at Barca Atletic following a €2.2m move. He moved to Rennes for €10-11m this summer, while another more attacking Senegalese talent, Ibrahim Diarra, is expected to put pen to paper on a deal with Barcelona in January.