Real Madrid hit with another injury blow as recovery is delayed by two months

Real Madrid have been suffering as much as any other side with injuries, and have been dealt another blow following Dani Carvajal’s season-ending knee problem. Eder Militao is expected to be back by the time Los Blancos return to action against Celta Vigo, but it will be some time before he has his old partner back in David Alaba.

That is according to Relevo, who say that Alaba’s recovery has been postponed for some time. Alaba has been working out alone for the past month, and while he is gradually getting back into shape, the hopes that he could be back in November look increasingly slim. The idea was intitially that he could return in November, while other reports put his recovery in early December, but it is likely to be January of 2025 before he is back in action now.

The Austrian’s absence is felt even more keenly with Carvajal out, and with Jesus Vallejo unlikely to be trusted much, it leaves Carlo Ancelotti with only five defenders fit, plus Aurelien Tchouameni, who has operated at centre-back on a number of occasions now. Eduardo Camavinga has also played at left-back, but the reality is, Los Blancos are looking short of depth for a tumultuous calendar. The plan continues to be not to make a move in January for any defenders, at least at this point in time.