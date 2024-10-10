Real Madrid and Arsenal pursuit of Florian Wirtz takes major hit following most recent development

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz no doubt could have his pick of top teams next summer if he desires, but the clubs after his signature may have to bide their time. The 21-year-old has a reported asking price of €125m, yet even that may not be enough.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with Wirtz for some time, but the latter’s financial issues mean that Los Blancos seem a much more likely destination. As with any German talent, Bayern Munich are keenly observing, while the riches of the Premier League, in this case Arsenal and Manchester City, have taken an interest in him too.

However the latest coming out of Germany is that Wirtz is considering remaining in the Bundesliga for some time. Initially that was taken to mean a move to Bayern was in the offing, but Kicker (via Sport), claim that Wirtz is instead considering staying at Leverkusen.

Wirtz was largely expected to leave the BayArena next summer, with many wondering if he and Xabi Alonso might both end up in the Spanish capital in 2025. However he does have a contract until 2027, and Leverkusen will understandably demand a huge fee for one of the most promising talents in the world.