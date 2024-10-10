Promising central defender on Real Madrid and Inter radar has contract offer on the table

Valencia have been salvaged both financially and on the pitch by their production line at Paterna in recent years, and the latest talent to come off it is 19-year-old Yarek Gasiorowski. The under-19 Spain international has been attracting attention from Europe’s giants.

Yarek is out of contract next summer, but his deal will be automatically extended until 2026 once he hits 20 games in which he has played more than 45 minutes, a figure he is seven games off reaching. He is expected to feature sufficiently under Ruben Baraja.

Currently he has a €45m release clause in his contract, but Relevo say that Los Che would like to increase that number with a new deal they have offered on the table, although they believe that his current clause is acceptable if a big fish were to come in and pay it. Valencia have offered a new deal running until 2028 or 2029, and salary hike, and there is good progress being made on a renewal.

While the economics obviously play a role, Yarek is keen to hear out the role he will have in the team and the plans the club has for him too, so that he can continue his development. The same outlet reports that Valencia rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah in the summer.

Italian giants Inter enquired about him this summer, while Real Madrid are also watching him, as they consider a move for a younger central defender, having missed out on Leny Yoro. While Yarek has shown considerable promise, he is struggling to nail down a spot in the first team so far at Mestalla, with Cristhian Mosquera being preferred currently.