Liverpool keeping close eye on La Liga defender ahead of possible 2025 move

Loic Bade was a player in-demand during the summer. Stuttgart were among the clubs keen on signing him, but he rejected every advance in favour of staying at Sevilla, whom he has since signed a new contract with.

Bade has become an indispensable player for Sevilla since signing in January 2023. He has not been at his best so far this season, although that has not caused interest in his services to decrease.

According to information from CaughtOffside, Liverpool are one of the clubs that are keeping tabs on Bade, as they search for a possible Virgil van Dijk replacement – the Dutch central defender is out of contract at the end of the season.

Sevilla would allow Bade to leave, but only at the right price. Liverpool would surely be able to match whatever that asking price is, so if their interest does turn serious, a move could be on the cards in 2025.