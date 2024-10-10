“It fills you with excitement” – Tottenham Hotspur star delighted with Real Madrid links

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro has said that he feels ready to take on the challenge of making the jump to Real Madrid, and potentially replacing Dani Carvajal. The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, and with Jesus Navas retired and Carvajal injured, has another shot in the national team.

Interviewed by Relevo while on Spain duty, Porro was asked about links to Real Madrid, after Carvajal was ruled out for the rest of the season.

“It fills you with excitement, doesn’t it? You have to be focused on your work, but hey, the fact that Real Madrid is interested in you is because you are doing things well. This is how I think on a day-to-day basis. Well, if that time has to come, it will come. And if it doesn’t arrive, well, [I’ll] continue working as before.”

He was also asked if felt he was ready to replace Carvajal, either for Spain or for Real Madrid, and did little to distance himself from a move again.

“Yes. Obviously yes, because as I told you, I try to work and give my best every day. If I get the opportunity to take that leap tomorrow, I will be prepared for that very reason. I will have much more experience. If you had told me this years ago, I would have told you I wasn’t. Because I am honest. Let’s see what happens.”

Porro went on to reveal that he spent the last international break in the Spanish capital too, and that he was a fan of the city. He lived in Vallecas previously while playing for Rayo Vallecano, and explained that he had a long-term passion for the place.

“Good, good, yeah. I have always loved Madrid. Additionally, during the last break I was also here. I was at the zoo. It is a city that I love.”

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is available on a free next summer. Porro does have a contract with Spurs until 2028, so Real Madrid would likely have to spend big in order to bring him in, but they will likely have to address the position in the near future, with both Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez into their thirties.