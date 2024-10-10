“If I was in his shoes” – Liverpool star urged to make Real Madrid switch

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Liverpool’s star right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, as they look to strengthen their defence following Dani Carvajal’s season-ending knee injury.

With Alexander-Arnold in the final year of his contract at Anfield, the Spanish giants are said to be exploring the possibility of securing him on a pre-contract agreement in January for a summer transfer.

Former Liverpool midfielder and pundit Don Hutchison has voiced his support for the move, encouraging Alexander-Arnold to consider a switch to Madrid.

Hutchison believes the 26-year-old could benefit from a new challenge at one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

While acknowledging that Liverpool fans would love for Alexander-Arnold to remain at Anfield and continue to build his legacy, Hutchison pointed out that a move to Real Madrid would offer the right-back the chance to play alongside world-class talents like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappé.

Additionally, it would provide him with the opportunity to compete for more Champions League and La Liga titles.

Speaking on ESPN, Hutchison said:

“It has been a topic of discussion between me and pals. I think the honest answer is, I think you have to go Real Madrid. You have to try it.

“Trent has been at Liverpool for 20 years. He has won everything there is to win in the game. Liverpool fans would be desperate for him to stay, and rightly so, because he is a great player.

“But if you are Trent and your contract is running down, you can play for Liverpool, you can win trophies and be a legend at the football club. One club man. All of that. Or you can try and go to Real Madrid. You are playing with Jude Bellingham, Vini Junior, Mbappe and all the legends that are playing there. You can put on the white shirt, test it and see if you are good enough. You can win more Champions Leagues. You can win La Ligas. There is plenty of time for Trent still to come back, so if I was in his shoes, I would go.”

With his contract nearing its end, Real Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold could lead to a blockbuster transfer, adding further quality to their already talented squad and giving the England international a chance to test himself at the highest level.