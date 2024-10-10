“I want to play every game” – Arda Guler speaks out amid rumours of rift with Ancelotti

Real Madrid’s rising star Arda Guler has dismissed rumours of any issues with manager Carlo Ancelotti regarding his playing time this season.

Despite not being a regular starter, the 19-year-old midfielder has addressed the concerns surrounding his position in the team.

After an impressive European Championship campaign with Turkey, many expected Guler to have a more prominent role in the new season.

However, with Kylian Mbappé’s arrival and the established presence of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Guler has mostly been utilised as a substitute.

So far, the young midfielder has featured in 10 games across all competitions, starting only three and clocking up a total of 291 minutes. (Transfermarkt)

Speaking at a press conference, Guler was quick to clarify that there are no issues between him and Ancelotti.

He emphasised that he is satisfied with his role at the club, acknowledging that while he is eager to play more, he fully respects the coach’s decisions.

Guler also noted his willingness to contribute in various positions, whether in midfield or on the right wing.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the teenager said:

“There are no problems between me and Ancelotti. I am getting more minutes this year. Everything is fine.”

“Of course, I want to play every game, but that is normal. There are no problems.”

Last season, Guler made a significant impact, becoming the fastest player in Real Madrid’s history to net six La Liga goals in just 330 minutes of play.

As his career continues to evolve, Guler remains focused on his development while maintaining a strong rapport with his manager.