Fabrizio Romano makes interesting Cristian Romero claim amid links with Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since the summer transfer window.

Following Real Madrid’s failed pursuit of young defender Leny Yoro and with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba now in their thirties, the Spanish giants are actively searching for defensive reinforcements for the next summer transfer window.

Romero is reportedly on Real Madrid’s shortlist, with interest in the Argentine World Cup winner resurfacing several times over the past few months.

There was significant speculation surrounding a potential move last summer, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy placed a staggering €175 million price tag on Romero, effectively deterring the European powerhouse from making a formal approach.

There were some rumours regarding there being a release clause in the player’s contract which Real Madrid could look to activate, but the Italian transfer expert has now dismissed any such reports.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Romano said:

“There’s NO €65m release clause into Cuti Romero’s contract at Spurs despite reports from Argentina. Tottenham considered him untouchable last summer despite interest from top clubs.”

This clarification means that if Real Madrid are serious about signing Romero in the upcoming transfer windows, they will need to submit a substantial offer to persuade Tottenham to part with their prized defender.

With the Argentine establishing himself as a key player for Spurs, any potential transfer will likely involve significant financial negotiations.