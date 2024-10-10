Diego Simeone hanging onto key factor amid shaky Atletico Madrid start

Atletico Madrid have not had the start to the season they desired, already sitting seven points off leaders Barcelona after just nine games. Los Colchoneros are one of two teams that are unbeaten alongside their city rivals Real Madrid, but have drawn more games than they have won.

The one shining light of their season so far – excepting their Champions League performances – is their defence in La Liga. Conceding five goals so far, twice against Villarreal, one in the Madrid derby and once against Real Sociedad, their 0.55 goals per game conceded is the fourth-best in Europe’s top five leagues, behind only Juventus (0.14), Liverpool (0.29) and RB Leipzig (0.33).

This is how the Unió Esportiva Vic players reacted when they found out they will be facing Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey… 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/2HZteYMidd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 10, 2024

Los Blancos have conceded an extra goal, while Getafe are next best in Spain, with seven conceded so far. Marca also point out that only 2020-21, 2011-12 and 2016-17 have Diego Simeone‘s Atletico started off better defensively in his time there. In their other title-winning season, they also conceded seven goals through nine games.

There are concerns still present though, particularly with the absence of Robin Le Normand, that the defence may not be as solid as appears. Their 4-0 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon will also preoccupy SImeone somewhat, but certainly the most successful of his sides have been built on a stingy defence, even if the heavy investment in the frontline anticipated a more attacking side.