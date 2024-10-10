Benfica left-back attracting attention of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United

Portuguese giants Benfica have as good a record as anyone in Europe at signing and selling their young talents, and the latest that has Europe’s top sides is Alvaro Carreras. The Spanish left-back has won a spot in Roger Schmidt’s starting line-up in the opening months of the season.

Arriving on loan from Manchester United last January, Benfica exercised a €6m buy option in the summer. O Jogo in Portugal say that the Red Devils are already considering their buyback option, although they do not state how much it is.

An under-21 international for Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with the flying left-back. The links are less strong with Atletico Madrid and Juventus, both of who have been impressed with Carreras.

Starting his career at Deportivo La Coruna, Carreras then joined Real Madrid’s academy before moving to Old Trafford at the age of 18. After a loan spell at Preston North End, Carreras impressed less at Granada on loan before eventually joining Benfica. The buyback clause United have on him will on doubt play a crucial role in his future, as a low buyout clause would likely mean they activate it, even if it is to then sell him on at a profit.