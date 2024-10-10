Barcelona signing Wojciech Szczesny on track to be fit for Sevilla clash

Barcelona signing Wojciech Szczesny is through the door after his signing was made official last week, and has now been in training with his new teammates for a week. The Polish shot-stopper is returning to the game after three months of inaction, but is already making a good impression.

“He’s at a very good level” and “Some goalkeeper” are some of the comments heard inside the Ciutat Esportiva, report Relevo. They say that despite his break, Szczesny is in good shape, and is on target to be fit to play after the international break. Barcelona’s first fixture after the break is against Sevilla at home, followed by trips to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The big question is whether Szczesny will start. The 34-year-old has denied that he has come in as a de facto first choice ahead of Inaki Pena, but many have predicted that he will indeed be the number one once he is available. Hansi Flick’s next line-up will perhaps go some way to revealing his thinking.