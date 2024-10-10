Barcelona given dates on potential return of key player from major injury

Barcelona are hoping to look much more healthy after this international break, with Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Dani Olmo all expected to be back from injury. They have also received positive news on Ronald Araujo, who was ruled out for four months in the summer following surgery.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been through it with injuries of late, and after his muscle tear ended transfer speculation surrounding him, Araujo is yet to work under Flick. He has been back in the gym for a month now and the idea is that he could be back on the pitch after the next month and a half, as per MD.

Breaking: Ronald Araújo is facing the final stretch of his recovery. If all goes well, the forecast is that he will reappear on November 23rd against Celta Vigo or three days later against Brest. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 10, 2024

That would come after the November international break, and while no risks will be taken with Araujo’s fitness, the intention is that he reappears at Balaidos on the 23rd of November against Celta Vigo, or at home to Brest in the Champions League on the 26th of November. Araujo is expected to give an interview to Barcelona’s club media on Friday too.

It will be interesting to see how Flick slots him back into action once Araujo is up to speed. There are certainly enough games to allow that to happen, but once the big games come around, it will be difficult to supplant the pairing of Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi, who are playing the ball out well.