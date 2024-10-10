Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid crowd trouble strikes again in the Champions League as punishment is received from UEFA

The recent Madrid derby at the Metropolitano was overshadowed by crowd trouble, with members of the Frente Atletico ultra group throwing objects at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Last week, another troubling incident was reported at Atletico Madrid’s Champions League match against Benfica.

According to Diario AS, multiple ultras displayed Nazi symbols at the Estadio da Luz, and UEFA were made aware. As a result, they have now handed out a fine of €30,000, with UEFA’s Appeal Committee citing “racist and discriminatory behaviour”.

Further to this, Atleti have also been threatened with a ban on selling away tickets for a Champions League match in the future. If the offense is repeated in the next 12 months, that punishment would come into effect.

Atletico Madrid have been massively let down by individual supporters in the last few weeks, and club officials will be understandably furious that another incident has taken place. More action could be taken from within.

