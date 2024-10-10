Athletic Club suffer third goalkeeping injury in three months

Athletic Club have been without first-choice goalkeeper Alex Padilla for the first two months of the season, after he underwent wrist surgery after helping Spain win Euro 2024 during the summer. His understudy, Julen Agirrezabala, is the current number one, although he missed the first couple of matches after sustaining a back injury.

That meant that Alex Padilla was selected against Getafe and Barcelona, while he also started last weekend at Girona because of a suspension for Agirrezabala. The youngster has impressed when called upon, although he has now also picked up a knock.

Athletic have confirmed that Padilla suffered a knee injury during training with Mexico’s U23 side on Wednesday.

Padilla’s injury is not thought to be serious, although he has returned to Athletic Club for further examinations. It’s likely that he would miss the match against Espanyol next Saturday, although Agirrezabala would be due to return to the line-up for that one anyway.