Thomas Tuchel demands Barcelona star as first signing if he takes Manchester United job

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly identified Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as his top transfer target should he take over the managerial role at Manchester United.

According to Fichajes, Tuchel has made the Uruguayan defender’s signing a key condition for accepting the position at Old Trafford, with hopes of securing the deal in the January transfer window.

Araujo, who has been with Barcelona since 2018, has become a vital figure in the club’s defence. His consistent performances and ability to play both as a centre-back and right-back have solidified his importance to the team. The Uruguayan defender featured in 37 matches across all competitions last season, contributing a goal and two assists.

Currently recovering from a hamstring injury, Araujo is expected to return to action in November, providing a further boost to Barcelona’s defence.

As the third captain of the team, he remains integral to the club’s future plans. Barcelona will be determined to keep hold of their star defender, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

However, Tuchel’s interest could test Barcelona’s resolve. The German coach is reportedly the favorite to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

With the club struggling under ten Hag this season, speculation around his future has intensified. While the club has not made any official statements regarding a managerial change, pressure is mounting, and a decision could be made soon.

For Tuchel, Araujo’s signing would represent a statement of intent. However, prying him away from Barcelona in January will likely be a challenging task.