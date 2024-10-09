Report: Real Madrid held internal talks regarding Bundlesliga star before deciding against signing him

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong recently emerged as a potential right-back target for Real Madrid, as reported by Sport Bild journalist Axel Hesse.

According to him, Madrid held internal talks regarding the defender, however, the Spanish giants have decided not to pursue the transfer at this time.

Hesse said (via BILD):

“There was already contact in the spring and summer. However, Real decided against signing a right-back. At the time, Frimpong had an exit clause for a transfer fee of 40 million euros. This also applies in the summer of 2025. But not in January.”

“In the case of a winter transfer, the transfer fee would be freely negotiable, and the German champions would have to agree to a transfer. For Frimpong, the Spaniards would be his dream club – even ahead of the top clubs in the Premier League .”

Frimpong, who is contracted with Leverkusen until 2028, has a €40 million exit clause valid until the summer of 2025. However, this clause is not applicable during the upcoming January transfer window.

By choosing not to move forward with a bid for the Dutch defender, Real Madrid seem to be demonstrating confidence in their current squad, despite facing significant challenges in defence.

The need for a right-back arose after Dani Carvajal suffered a major knee injury during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win against Villarreal last week.

The vice-captain’s injury, which includes a torn ACL, LCL, and other ligament damage, is expected to keep him sidelined for up to ten months.

Although the club has passed on Frimpong for now, they may reconsider strengthening the right-back position when the January transfer window opens.