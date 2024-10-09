Real Madrid to consider risking key player for Celta Vigo fixture

Real Madrid currently have numerous injuries that they are contending with, although aside from David Alaba and Dani Carvajal (both ACL), the rest of those in the treatment room are expected to return in the coming weeks. One of those is Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an adductor injury during the Madrid derby 10 days ago.

Courtois was ruled out for 2-3 weeks, and so far, he has missed matches against Lille and Villarreal. Real Madrid hope to have him back immediate after the international break, with Diario AS reporting that they are considering whether to call him up for the trip to Balaidos, where Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be taking on Celta Vigo.

Andriy Lunin has deputised well in Courtois’ absence, as he did last season, but despite this, Real Madrid are desperate to have their Belgian goalkeeper available as soon as possible. However, it may be better for him to be rested for Celta, given that Los Blancos’ following two matches are against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.