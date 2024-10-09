Real Madrid preparing for 2024 Ballon d’Or success

Real Madrid have had a difficult start to the season, which has left him three points behind Barcelona in the early stages of La Liga, while also only winning one of their two Champions League matches. However, there is something big to look forward to: the crowning of another one of their players as a Ballon d’Or winner.

Later this month, the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in Paris. The likes of Rodri Hernandez and Jude Bellingham have been leading contenders in the race to win the award, but it is almost certain that it will be going to Vinicius Junior.

As per Relevo, Real Madrid take it for granted that Vinicius will pick up the accolade. In fact, within Valdebebas they have already set in motion the process that he ends with the Brazilian collecting the Ballon d’Or. Details such as the preparation of the trip to Paris, and club officials that will accompany him, have already been finalised.

It promises to be a magical evening for Vinicius in the French capital. Real Madrid are just as excited, as they will have the opportunity to celebrate having the best footballer in the world in their first team squad.