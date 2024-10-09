Real Madrid make contact with agents of Arsenal defender William Saliba, 2025 move wanted – report

Real Madrid are expected to sign a new centre-back in 2025. Their failure to secure the services of Leny Yoro, who ended up joining Manchester United, during the summer has meant that Carlo Ancelotti will be short in that department for the first half of the season at least.

Ideally, club officials want to wrap up a deal in January, with the likes of Castello Lukeba, Jorrel Hato and Vitor Reis on their shortlist. However, they could opt to wait until next summer to land an even bigger fish.

According to le10sport, Real Madrid have William Saliba as their dream centre-back signing. They are reportedly prepared to go all-out to do a deal with Arsenal, and already, they have been in contact with his representatives.

Saliba is one of the best central defenders in the world, of that there is no doubt. He would be an incredible signing for Real Madrid, should they decide to pay big money for his services.